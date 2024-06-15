Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: chris carter, David Duchovny, gillian anderson, Reverse the Curse, ryan coogler, The X-Files

The X-Files: Mulder Return Depends on Chris Carter, Writers: Duchovny

David Duchovny is open to a return to The X-Files depending on "Chris Carter or the other writers." Would that include Ryan Coogler's reboot?

David Duchovny will forever be grateful for what The X-Files has done for his career because it's allowed him to move on to the things he's wanted to do. While the star left during the middle of the original Chris Carter series nine-season run from 1993-2001, he did come back for the original series finale in May 2002, and he came back for the 2008 film I Want to Believe for 20th Century Studios and all episodes of both revival seasons in 2016 and 2018 on the series' original home at Fox. As he and co-star Gillian Anderson's respective careers splintered off to their respective ventures, Duchovny has turned a page in his life not only with successful shows like Showtime's Californication and NBC's Aquarius, but he's also working on directing his second feature Reverse the Curse, based on his novel Bucky F*cking Dent, and hosting his podcast Fail Better.

David Duchovny on His The X-Files Future

When asked about his status on any revisit to The X-Files franchise, "I don't wake up and wonder, 'Where is the X-Files stock today?' But I love that show. I don't know what my character would be like at my age. It's an interesting question. That show can address the present as well as it addressed the '90s. It just depends on Chris [Carter] or the other writers. I'm always like, 'Hey, let's see,'" Duchovny told The Hollywood Reporter. The FOX series had a heavy backstory built around Duchovny's character, Agent Fox Mulder, and when he experienced burnout, the series scrambled to write him out and attempt to refocus on new agents John Doggett (Robert Patrick) and Monica Reyes (Annabeth Gish) with Anderson staying in hopes to pass the torch and continue the series before season nine was announced to be its last. Gish appeared in season 11.

Regarding the latest developments, Anderson said she was intrigued by the Ryan Coogler reboot possibly humoring the idea of appearing, contrasting her souring on how the season 11 finale turned out. Duchovny "wished them luck." For more including how his views on episodic television have changed, Netflix's The Sympathizer, you can check out the interview here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!