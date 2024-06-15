Posted in: ABC, BBC, CBS, Fox, NBC, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cancer, england, kate middleton, King Charles, uk

Kate Middleton Makes Public Return for King Charles' Birthday Parade

Attending Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made her first public royal outing since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, took to social media to thank everyone for their support and to offer an update on how her treatment has been going since she first announced she had cancer back in March of this year. In addition, she noted that she hoped "to join a few public engagements over the summer," and one of those events was this weekend – with Trooping the Colour serving as her first royal public outing this year. Earlier today, the Princess of Wales made her way by car to Buckingham Palace for King Charles III's birthday parade. From there, Middleton was joined by her three children (Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6) in a horse-drawn carriage through London as part of the procession.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to [Prince] William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," Middleton wrote in her post.

She continued, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home." In terms of what her schedule will be moving forward, Middleton explains that she will be "listening to my body" and putting her health first. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me," she wrote.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Announces Cancer Diagnosis

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate shared back in March, sharing an update on her health condition and medical situation. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." Noting that the news was "a huge shock," Kate noted that "[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

The Princess of Wales also addressed the timing of the announcement, sharing that time was needed for her and William to address it on a personal level. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok." Kate went on to emphasize that she was "well and getting stronger every day" by keeping her focus on healing "my mind, body, and spirits," and that Prince William has been "a great source of comfort and reassurance" since she first received the news.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery," Kate added, confirming that she will need additional time away from her work and public life as her treatment continues. The Princess of Wales ended her message with this message to others facing cancer: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

