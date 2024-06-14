Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon prime video, eric kripke, Jessie T. Usher, P.J. Byrne, prime video, the boys, will ferrell

The Boys Showrunner on How Far [SPOILER] Went with Season 4 Cameo

The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke teases that there was a lot more to [SPOILERS] cameo in S04E02 involving A-Train's biopic film.

There is certainly has no shortage of surprises for the Eric Kripke Amazon Prime Video satirical superhero series, The Boys. From excess gore to extreme acts of debauchery, there are plenty of memorable and shocking moments. Among them is a scene involving an epic cameo that was unfortunately cut. The following contains spoilers for the series, with the streamer releasing the first three episodes of season four.

The Boys Season 4 Cameo Involving A-Train's Vought Film

The two cameos early in season four are Tilda Swinton, who voices The Deep (Chace Crawford) latest aquatic companion, the octopus, Ambrosius, and Will Ferrell, who plays Ferrell Streep, the actor who plays A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) fictionalized Coach Brink (a nod to the character Richard "Brink" Binkerhoff in GenV) in his film. As the two film their scene in the episode "Life Among Skeptics", Vought's go-to director Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) sings the praises of "Ferrell" while trying to give notes on A-Train's performance to the hero's annoyance. The scene shot in question was a jab at Hollywood's White Savior trope as the coach tries to "save" A-Train from a life on the streets.

"Holy fuck, we're not going to beat that. That was fucking perfect!" Adam tells Ferrell. "Literal tears. Who's happy they spent two weekends at the Compton Youth Center now, huh?" Ferrell responds, "I'm not giving off too much of a 'Blind Side' vibe, am I?'" The scene had much more but, sadly, was cut.

"As you can imagine, both of those guys are world-class improvisers. We have so much film of them riffing and trying different things," Kripke told The Wrap. "At one point, they make out. There's just so much material there that we couldn't use it all as much as I wanted to. But, hopefully, in the special features or deleted scenes, because they have a lot of really good shit." Elaborating on how it even got to that point, "It was just him psyching him up that he's going to be an Oscar winner, and at one point, he's like, 'You're just the best, so talented,' and then they look at each other and then they just start making out. They didn't plan it ahead of time; they just both felt it in the moment and went for it. When you have two truly unbelievable improvisers, that's the kind of stuff you get."

For more including how the SNL alum was recruited for The Boys, you can check out the complete interview here. New episodes of The Boys stream on Thursdays on Prime Video.

