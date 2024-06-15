Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who: New "Empire of Death" Previews: So Who's In The TARDIS?

Two additional previews for BBC and Disney+'s Doctor Who Season 1 finale "Empire of Death" adds another question into the conversation.

Earlier today, we were treated to our first look at next weekend's first season finale of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who, "Empire of Death" (directed by Jamie Donoughue and written by Davies). The Doctor has lost… his ageless enemy Sutekh, the god of death, appears to reign supreme as a shadow falls over all of creation. There's nothing left to do but await the inevitable – right? Except there's this one woman… a woman who Davies seemed to be referencing in the intro to the preview that was released earlier today (more on that in a minute). Now, we have a look at the official trailer for the season finale as well as a new teaser from the show's social media account. If we had to add another question on top of the pile of questions that we have heading into next week, it would be… are we sure that's the Fifteenth Doctor at the TARDIS console and not someone else? Maybe the hooded figure walking towards the TARDIS later on in the promo – and as you can see from the screencaps below? We have a theory, but we're going to wait for what else we learn this week…

Along with the episode trailer above, here's a rundown of what else has been released for "Empire of Death":

Joining the Doctor and Ruby for the final chapter of the first season are Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), "Susan Triad" (Susan Twist), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Harriet (Genesis Lynea), Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush), Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Corporal Sullivan (Jasmine Bayes), Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Kind Woman (Sian Clifford), and The Vlinx (Aidan Cook, voice by Nicholas Briggs).

Of course, we all have a much more horrifically clearer picture of what Twist's deal has been this season – but keep an eye on Clifford's "Kind Woman." That has the vibe of being much more than it seems, considering no one out there would believe that the BAFTA TV Award-winning Fleabag and His Dark Materials star would be cast in a two-second walk-on role. In fact, Davies teases that the "Kind Woman" has something vital – on a far-off planet? Check out what Davies had to say near the end of the following episode of the show's official podcast – with a sneak preview kicking in at around the 35:10 mark:

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!