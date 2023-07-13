Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, preview, prime video, teaser, the boys

Gen V: "The Boys" Spinoff Confirmed for September; New Looks (VIDEO)

Along with some new looks at "The Boys" spinoff series, Amazon confirmed Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V will hit screens in September.

Okay, how about some good news for a Thursday? Well, you're in luck – especially if you're a fan of Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys universe. Earlier today, we were treated to a "Prime Day" exclusive sneak peek trailer for what's to come this year on Prime Video – and that included Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' spinoff series, Gen V. But we were treated to much more than just some new looks because we can now stick a pin in this September for the streaming series' debut.

For a look at what's to come when September 2023 hits, here's a look at the full trailer for Amazon's Prime Video lineup (with Gen V teases early and later in the video and the main focus kicking in at around the 00:35 mark):

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

