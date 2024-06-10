Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: episode 6, interview with the vampire, iwtv, preview, season 2

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ep. 6 Images: Santiago's Next Move

Check out some new images for AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson & Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S02E06.

A whole lot of answers (it seems), a whole lot of new questions, and what may have been the best episode of the series so far (as we shared in our review of "Don't Be Afraid, Just Start the Tape"). That's what AMC & Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire had to offer viewers – and now, the spotlight shifts away from the 70's and modern times and back onto Claudia (Hayles) and the Théâtre des Vampires – and things are about to get ugly.

With Santiago (Ben Daniels) now possessing the evidence he needs to deal with his Louis (Anderson)/Armand (Zaman) problem, it looks like the next step might be – a performance? With more previews to come later this week, here's a look at the official image gallery for Season 2 Episode 6: "Like the Light by Which God Made the World Before He Made Light":

It was back in April 2023 when we learned that AMC & AMC+'s "Immortal Universe" would be expanding beyond Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston & Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) set to write and serve as showrunner, the series would focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more. So what does this have to do with "No Pain" (directed by Levan Akin with teleplay from Heather Bellson)? When it comes to setting the stage for expanding the on-screen universe and setting up the spinoff, a whole lot.

As much as we've been loving what's been going on in the past, it's what's building in the present timeline – in and around Dubai – that has us hooked. Well, the fine folks behind tonight's episode definitely fed our conspiracy hunger. Before Daniel (Bogosian) can potentially get a little personal meal time, he makes an unexpected "friend" in the form of Justin Kirk's (Weeds, Perry Mason)' Raglan James. While he never names Talamasca as the organization that he works for, the way James has a very vested interest in who Daniel is interviewing is very telling – as is how he knows what's been going on during the interviews. Adding to the ten-ton hint was James telling Daniel that "The Great Conversion" is very real, with the 900 vampires that his group has been monitoring has grown to 1600 in an alarmingly short period of time – a month.

Before Daniel creates a scene to give himself enough distance to process everything, James makes Daniel aware of some encrypted files that they've passed along to him to prove their point – and that they have no problem accessing Daniel's computer whenever they want. While the James that we meet in the episode appears to be a major player within the clandestine organization, in Rise's literary universe, he is a gifted psychic with the ability to switch bodies with people who served as a member of Talamasca until getting the boot for constant thievery. Even more interesting, James serves as a major protagonist in Rice's 1992 novel, The Tale of the Body Thief. Hmmm… will we get a live-action backstory for James that matches with Rice's work or a reworking? So far, we've seen how the intel that the Talamasca gave Daniel has helped rebalance the scales between himself and Louis and Armand – and, after this past weekend's chapter, may have driven a divide between the two vampires. As we saw from the trailer for this weekend's episode, it's clear that the Talamasca – and James – have more to share. Stay tuned!

