Sami Zayn Retains Against Chad Gable at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Chadster's unbiased WWE Clash at the Castle coverage continues despite harassment from Tony Khan! 😡 Sami Zayn defeats Chad Gable to retain IC title! 🏆

Article Summary Sami Zayn retains the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable.

Zayn emerges victorious amidst Alpha Academy's fracturing alliance.

Dissension in Alpha Academy ranks leads to Otis and Dupri's exit.

Zayn's win highlighted as a triumph of loyalty and respect in WWE.

Welcome back to The Chadster's unbiased 🙄 coverage of WWE Clash at the Castle, with The Chadster bringing you news of Sami Zayn's victory over Chad Gable! The Chadster apologizes for the delay in this report, but The Chadster was rudely interrupted by a knock at the door in the middle of the match. 😠 Apparently, one of The Chadster's neighbors, who is surely in cahoots with Tony Khan, called the cops 👮‍♂️ after seeing The Chadster outside doing celebratory cartwheels in a kilt following Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn's tag team victory earlier. 🏴 The Chadster had to explain that it was purely a matter of White Claw-fueled WWE pride, not intended indecency! Now The Chadster has to go to court to fight these false charges. 😡 Showing love for WWE is the most decent thing there is! 😇

But back to the matter at hand. In a hard-fought battle, Sami Zayn defeated Chad Gable to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. 🏆 This was despite the best efforts of Gable and his Alpha Academy allies.

The match saw many twists and turns, with Zayn and Gable trading vicious moves. 💪 Sami busted out a Helluva Kick 💥 and a wicked Half and Half suplex 😵 but Gable refused to stay down, kicking out of pin attempts! Gable gave as good as he got, trapping Zayn in ankle locks 🦿 and almost winning with a Chaos Theory! 🌪️

However, the deciding factor proved to be dissent within The Alpha Academy ranks. Maxxine Dupri refused to use the title belt to cheat on Gable's behalf when ordered. 😲 In frustration, Gable berated her, but Otis finally had enough, leaving with Dupri and leaving his mentor in the lurch! 😠 Otis nearly gave in to his anger while Zayn was outside the ring, but Maxxine convinced him not to attack Sami. Instead, Otis carried the injured Maxxine to the back, leaving Gable alone. 😢 One Helluva Kick later, and Sami Zayn retained his championship! 😎

It just goes to show the importance of loyalty and treating your allies with respect. 🫂 Something Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand, with how he continues to disrespect The Chadster! 😒 But WWE gets it, which is why they're the best wrestling company in the world. 🌎

Also, it's a shame The Chadster could only celebrate Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn's feel-good moment for the Scots for a few minutes before the cops showed up and ruined everything. 😔 This is clearly part of Tony Khan's targeted harassment campaign against The Chadster, siccing law enforcement on wrestling's only truly unbiased journalist for supporting WWE! 😡 It's unbelievable how low he'll stoop out of jealousy and despite for The Chadster's objective reporting. But The Chadster will not be silenced! 🙊

Anyway, be sure to come back later for more of The Chadster's unrivaled Clash at the Castle coverage! 👍 Assuming The Chadster isn't unfairly detained first by Tony Khan's cronies in the local police department. 😰 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

