One Piece Season 3 Begins Production; See Who's Set to Return & More

One Piece Season 3 production is now underway, with Mikaela Hoover, Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as series regulars.

Article Summary One Piece Season 3 begins production with key cast members returning and new faces joining the adventure.

Mikaela Hoover, Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova, and Sendhil Ramamurthy are promoted to series regulars.

Behind-the-scenes featurettes tease Season 2 action and major quests on the Grand Line for the Straw Hats.

Fan-favorites Cole Escola as Bon Clay and Xolo Maridueña as Ace are set to appear in the third season.

Though we still have about four months to go before the second season of Netflix's Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece hits our screens, it's not too early to pass along some big news regarding the streaming series' future. Production is now officially underway on the third season, with Godoy, Mackenyu, Rudd, Gibson, and Skylar set to return. Joining them will be Charithra Chandran (Miss Wednesday), Mikaela Hoover (Chopper), Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra). Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have been upped to series regulars for the third season. Previously, we learned that Cole Escola (Bon Clay) and Xolo Maridueña (Portgas D. Ace) had joined the cast, with additional casting news coming soon. Here's a look at the announcement image that was released:

The cast and creative team are taking viewers behind the scenes in a new featurette that shares more about how the second season came together, shows off more of the sets and filming, and even sneaks in some new looks at Season 2 action:

When the streaming series returns for its second season, our crew will take on fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm searching for the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Tony winner Cole Escola (Oh Mary!, At Home with Amy Sedaris) had joined the Season 3 cast in the series regular role of fan-favorite Bon Clay (aka Bentham, aka Mr. 2 Bon Kurei), while Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been tapped for the role of Portgas D. Ace ("Ace"). Matt Owens and Joe Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Ian Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

