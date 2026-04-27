Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

New Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord 1/6 Hot Toys Figure Arrives

Get ready to clear some space and cash those checks, as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Star Wars Maul - Shadow Lord 1/6 scale figure inspired by Maul’s post-Clone Wars look.

The Star Wars Maul figure includes two head sculpts with rolling eyeballs, capturing fierce live-action detail.

Multiple display options include cloak and shirtless styles, plus interchangeable hands for dynamic battle poses.

Maul comes with an LED lightsaber and motion blades, with pre-orders expected soon through Sideshow Collectibles.

Darth Maul, after the Clone Wars, exists in a strange limbo, no longer a true Sith but still consumed by the ideology and pain that defined him. Having lost his brother, Savage Opress, and his Shadow Collective due to Darth Sidious, Maul must rebuild. In Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, he now operates from the fringes of the galaxy, with revenge against Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Sith who discarded him. Hot Toys is now bringing the fury of Darth Maul back with a brand new 1/6 scale figure that is packed with details.

Darth Maul will have two interchangeable head sculpts with separate rolling eyeball features that capture his live-action portrayal. There will be different display options, with and without a cloak, as well as shirtless styles. Maul has been faithfully updated with is post Clone Wars design and will have an LED lightsaber along with newly developed lightsaber motion blades. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Hot Toys Maul Shadow Lord figure should arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord – Maul 1/6 Scale Figure

"Cast aside by his former master and surviving through sheer hatred, Maul's path of vengeance continues. Forging his destiny and building power within the galaxy's criminal underworld, the rogue dark side wielder has cemented himself as one of its most formidable warriors. Inspired by the thrilling animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord™, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the 1/6th scale Maul™ Collectible Figure."

"This collectible captures the fierce look of the former Sith with highly accurate facial expressions, intricately sculpted horns, and iconic tattoos. The figure includes two finely crafted head sculpts with separate rolling eyeballs — featuring determined and snarling expressions. Maul includes a wide variety of interchangeable hands and gloved hands for epic Force-wielding and lightsaber combat poses."

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