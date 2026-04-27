Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys S05E05: "One-Shots" Trailer: Supernatural Reunion & More

Here's The Boys S05E05: "One-Shots" trailer, including the reunion of Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins.

Article Summary The Boys S05E05 “One-Shots” trailer teases the long-awaited Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins.

The Boys episode 5 spotlights Soldier Boy alongside Padalecki and Collins, with Kripke promising wild, messy, outrageous scenes.

Eric Kripke confirms Jared Padalecki plays Mister Marathon, The Seven’s original speedster, and calls him a coke-blowing scumbag.

The Boys final season brings Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins together in episode 5, with chemistry, shocks, and big fan payoff.

This is the week you've been waiting for, Supernatural fans! As if you need any more reason to check out the next episode of the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, S05E05: "One-Shots" will see the long-awaited on-screen reunion between Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and his SPN co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. Since it was first announced, Kripke, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins have done a great job dropping just enough info to keep the excitement building (like Padalecki revealing who he's playing; more on some of that below). But now, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official episode trailer – which you can check out below:

Here's a look at the episode trailer for S05E05: "One-Shots," followed by Kripke's recent insights into Padalecki and Collins's contributions to the season:

Jared Padalecki "Crushed It" as "Coke-Blowing Scumbag": Kripke

Though we still don't know how the moment will play out when the Supernatural trio reunites on the screen during the fifth episode of the final season of Prime Video's The Boys, Showrunner Eric Kripke offered some insights into what we can expect from the tro. The big question? How does Kripke feel now that Padalecki revealed he's portraying Mister Marathon, The Seven's original speed force? "My reaction is, it's totally fine. We're close enough to the episode. It increases excitement for the episode. Enough people online were talking about it that I'm sure he saw it and he was like, 'Oh okay! It must be out,'" Kripke shared during an interview with EW, with the episode in question set to hit next week.

It didn't take long for Kripke to get on board with series writer Judalina Neira's pitch to have Padalecki play the speedster. "I jumped on that, and then it puts him in the mythology of the show in a really fun way. He used to be at Seven Tower; he was in that conference room; he was a part of the lore. So I thought that was perfect. And part of me just loved the idea of him playing a coke-blowing scumbag because he's such a good guy both in real life and in all the roles he plays. I just wanted him to be really sleazy, and he crushed it," Kripke noted about Padalecki's performance. "I'm just excited that [fans will] be able to see those three guys together playing in scenes — and playing totally different people," Kripke added. "But you can still feel the chemistry. Once we figured out this would be perfect for Jared, that was when we really realized we should do this Jared-Jensen storyline, because that's what people wanna see."

The Boys: Padalecki, Collins Play "Not Morally Upstanding Dudes"

"They show up in episode 5," Kripke shared with Entertainment Weekly back in March about Padalecki and Collins' appearance. "What I love about what they're doing is they're just such douchebags. It's great. I mean, Soldier Boy is no treat either, but they're just really not morally upstanding dudes. It's a blast to watch them play that. It was just so much fun."

"I was told that there was the possibility of it happening, and I was like, 'I think it sounds awesome as long as it makes sense,'" Ackles shared about have his friends and co-stars join him for the episode. "I'm protective of the show. Even though I'm not an original cast member, I still want to, as a fan of the show, make sure that every second counts on screen. Kripke figured out a way to weave them in there and make it outrageous and make it something special. It propels the story, it propels the characters."

As for what Supernatural fans can expect from the on-screen reunion, we think it would be safe to say that some shocks and surprises are on the way. "I did not expect some of the things that we filmed in that sequence to go the way they did," Ackles teased. "It's a messy one."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!