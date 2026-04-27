Posted in: ABC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Jimmy Kimmel, melania trump, opinion

Melania Trump Wants Jimmy Kimmel Fired, Ignores Husband's Comments

Ignoring her husband's long history of hate talk, Melania Trump took to social media to call out Jimmy Kimmel and demand ABC fire him.

"Scum," "vermin," "animals," "enemies of the people," "the greatest threat" to America, and "the party of hate, evil, and satan," are just a few of the not-so-uplifting and unifying words and expressions that Donald Trump has used to describe Democrats. He mocked Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband being bludgeoned with a hammer in a vicious attack. He posts steaming piles of hatred and division on a daily basis on social media. But as far as Melania Trump is concerned, it's all the fault of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Taking the play from her hubby's Project 2025 playbook, Melania took to social media to call out Kimmel for offering his own take on the White House Correspondents' Dinner during his Thursday show.

"Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community," Melania posted, in a move that we're sure will bring a response from Trump's FCC dude, Brendan Carr

"Welcome to the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner! Look at you all dressed up in formal wear – dresses, tuxedos – I haven't seen this much black since every page of the Trump-Epstein Files," Kimmel kicked off his version of a WHCD roast. "We're gonna have fun tonight, and I'm happy you decided to stay, Mr. President. And don't worry, if we bruise your ego, it'll only make your hands look less disgusting." Shifting to Melania, Kimmel joked, "Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."

He continued, "As you're all aware, Melania's a movie star now. Her documentary has a score of 10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a website named after her husband's testicles. I want to congratulate you, Madam First Lady, on your huge accomplishment: the world's first motionless picture."

But Donald and Melania weren't the only topics, with JD Vance getting the spotlight: "It's hard to get JD to come to an event like this. He's a real homebody. His wife had to peel him off the couch. That reminds me: please do not get up from your seats during the performance because the vice president will fuck them." Kimmel's segment also went after Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Stephen Miller, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr., and Carr.

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