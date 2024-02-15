Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, meryl streep, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, season 4

Only Murders in the Building: Meryl Streep Returning for Season 4

Meryl Streep is set to return for Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Article Summary Meryl Streep is confirmed to reprise her role as Loretta Durkin in Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

Molly Shannon joins the cast as a high-powered LA businesswoman involved in the NY investigation.

Craig Erwich of ABC/Hulu hints at the potential for more seasons and praises the new scripts.

The series pairs well with ABC's lineup, bolstering its success on both Hulu and network television.

The casting news continues to roll on for the fourth season of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building. Yesterday, we learned that Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live, The White Lotus) had been tapped for the recurring role of a high-powered LA businesswoman who is drawn into the trio's world as the investigation in NY continues. Now, we're learning that Meryl Streep's Loretta Durkin will be back for the fourth season in a recurring role. Previously, it was reported that the upcoming season will see Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) & Mabel (Gomez) heading off to Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia as they search for a killer. Considering how the third season ended for Loretta and Oliver (Short), it's easy to see how Streep could be making a return. Plus… it's Meryl Streep. You make it work. The news was confirmed by 20th Television president Karey Burke during this week's edition of The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast.

Only Murders in the Building S04 Scripts "Incredible"

ABC/Hulu head Craig Erwich made two things clear during the recent TCA 2024 Winter Press Event. First, ABC would be open to airing more seasons of the streaming series – with the first season of "Only Murders" airing on the network to reinforce a WGA & SAG-AFTRA-impacted fall primetime schedule. Second, Erwich likes what he's seen so far script-wise for the upcoming fourth season.

"We're certainly open to doing it with 'Only Murders' again and or other shows. When we look at both ABC and Hulu, it's one big chessboard, so you're able to see where certain audiences watch certain shows; some migrate from one platform to another. 'Only Murders' was really a perfect show to put on ABC, not only did we know that not a lot of people had watched it yet, as popular as it is, which is hard to believe, but 'Only Murders' has that broad, comedic, aspirational tone and quality that I think aligns very well with the ABC brand," Erwich shared.

One big thing the Hulu series has going for it is how well it pairs with the network's popular shows. "You can imagine watching 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Only Murders In The Building' in the same session. That's why we think the experiment was very successful; we were really happy," he added. And what about Season 4 – which was given a green light back in October 2023? While Erwich couldn't offer a release window, he did confirm that he's read a number of the scripts. "I don't have any news on the release date," he explained – before adding, "I've read the first four or five scripts, and they're incredible."

Hailing from writers & series co-creators Martin & John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking), the series is produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios). Executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal, the series was nominated for the Emmy Award in the "Outstanding Comedy Series" category (along with Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso, and Wednesday) – with Short and Nathan Lane (Teddy Dimas) also nominated for awards. Here's a look back at the tweet/x confirming the news:

