Only Murders in the Building Welcomes Meryl Streep to Season 3 Cast Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building is welcoming Meryl Streep to the Season 3 cast.

Look, it's not like a cast that boasts Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez as its leads doesn't already have a killer line-up cast-wise, but Hulu's Only Murders in the Building continues to impress with the all-star familiar faces it's been able to bring aboard over the past two seasons. And with the trio checking in with Paul Rudd and Andrea Martin, things were looking strong for the third season. But as you're about to see, Gomez had a surprise waiting for OMITB fans. Because hiding in the back but making her presence known in a big way was none other than Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep, who made it known that she'll be checking it this season, too.

Here's a look at Gomez's Instagram sharing a video of the OMITB cast together to make the start of work on the third season, with an appearance from Streep near the end confirming her casting:

"'Only Murders in the Building' is the true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement last summer when the news was first announced. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story." Now here's a look back at the announcement teaser that was also released:

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022