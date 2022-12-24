Other Kevin Sullivan Unveils New Look for AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is getting a makeover in 2023, and Kevin Sullivan (not that one… the other one) showed off that look on Twitter, posting a video that aired during last night's episode of AEW Rampage. The new version of Dynamite appears to be heavily reliant on red and blue lasers and somewhat reminiscent of American Gladiators. Sullivan described the new presentation as a "new, bold vision that will will help create a new spirit for the show," while one commenter described it as "so WWE Main Event?"

If the presentation does borrow a bit from the competition, it's perhaps unsurprising, as AEW did recently hire the former successor to WWE producer Kevin Dunn. Tony Khan would also probably love to get some of that big-time live sports TV contract money, and this new feel certainly pushes the product in that direction, away from the rogue upstart branding AEW has featured since its foundation in 2019. Whether that will be viewed by fans as an improvement or a disappointment remains to be seen. For our part, we're just hoping the new look doesn't include a 5-story CGI statue of Chris Jericho as he walks to the ring.

The new look of AEW Dynamite will debut on the January 4th show. You can see a preview below:

We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued! pic.twitter.com/72Pm3jB9WD — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) December 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The synergy we have with the team at WBD is incredible. I also take a tremendous amount of pride & have so much respect for our internal graphics team & what they are always able to accomplish! It also goes without saying that @TonyKhan vision is boundless. #ThankYou — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) December 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

