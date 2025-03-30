Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, YOLO: Rainbow Trinity

Our YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E04, Oh My God…Yes! S01E05 Previews

Check out our previews for Michael Cusack's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E04 and Adele "Supreme" Williams' Oh My God…Yes! S01E05.

What better way to wrap up a busy Sunday night of television than with a double dose of Adult Swim goodness? That's exactly what's on tap tonight with new episodes of Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity and series creator, writer, and executive producer Adele "Supreme" Williams' (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and executive producer Dominique Braud's (The Simpsons) Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances coming our way. We've got episode overviews and sneak peeks at Sarah and Rachel in S03E04: "All Night Gaming 2" and Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi in S01E05: "23 and Me and Me and Me and Me and Me" waiting for you below – enjoy!

Adult Swim – YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Preview

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL!

Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

YOLO Rainbow Trinity S03E04: "All Night Gaming 2" – Sarah and Rachel stumble across an old club they used to frequent when they were younger; they discover it has been turned into an internet cafe.

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances Preview

The quarter-hour adult animated comedy follows three women – Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi – who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA. and navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. "The series is ripe with unconventional characters, and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci-fi twist," shared Williams. "The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd, but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition."

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances S01E05: "23 and Me and Me and Me and Me and Me" – Things go awry when Sunny attempts to produce a better Jamal over and over… and over again.

