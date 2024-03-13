Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, outer range, prime video, season 2

Outer Range Season 2: Josh Brolin-Starrer Returns May 16th (IMAGES)

Returning to Prime Video on May 16th, check out preview images for Brian Watkins' Josh Brolin-starring neo-Western/sci-fi series Outer Range.

Article Summary Outer Range Season 2 premieres May 16th on Prime Video, starring Josh Brolin.

Preview images released, ramping up anticipation for the return of the neo-Western/sci-fi series.

Season 1 ended with a ton of questions, with season 2 hopefully answering the looming mysteries.

Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

Nearly two years after the final credits rolled on the very cliffhanger-ish season finale "The West" (directed by Lawrence Trilling and written by series creator & executive producer Brian Watkins), fans of Watkins & Prime Video's Josh Brolin-starring neo-Western/sci-fi series Outer Range will (hopefully) start getting answers to some big questions. Earlier today, the streaming service released a set of preview images for the second season – set to hit Prime Video screens on Thursday, May 16th. Until then, here's a look at what's to come that should fuel the speculation fires until the first teaser drop:

Led by Brolin, the first season of Prime Video's Outer Range featured an ensemble cast that included Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

The streaming series stems from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!