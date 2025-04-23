Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Image Gallery Previews The Fallout

Here's a look at the image gallery that was released for HBO's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3.

We knew it was coming… and yet. We're thinking it was the combination of it happening sooner than we expected and how it played out being worse than we imagined. Whatever the reason, the death of Joel (Pedro Pascal) during Sunday night's episode of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us hit us like a truck filled with ten tons worth of bricks at about a hundred miles per hour. That brings us to this weekend and the fallout, which was previewed in the episode trailer released on Sunday night. Now, we're getting the official image gallery – and when you combine the two, it's pretty clear that Ellie (Ramsey) is going to be looking for revenge.

Here's a look at the image gallery and preview that were released for the third chapter of the second season, set to hit HBO screens on Sunday night, followed by some insights into this past weekend's tragic chapter:

Shortly after the episode aired, EW released an exclusive interview with Mazin, Druckmann, Pascal, Ramsey, and Kaitlyn Dever where they covered every aspect of the horrific and heartbreaking chapter. While you can check out the entire profile below, here are some of the highlights from Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever that stood out:

Ramsey's Reaction to First Reading The Episode's Script: "I've never cried reading a piece of writing before, but I had such a gastral reaction to it. It's almost like we've played that dynamic, me and Pedro, for a year, and it feels like father-daughter in some way. I think my reaction to that being over was quite a gradual feeling. Also knowing that that would be the end of Pedro and us two working together in this capacity."

Pascal on Having a Hard Time Saying Goodbye: "I'm in active denial. I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over. I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on 'The Last of Us.' And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad."

Dever on Handling Viewers' Reactions to Abby Killing Joel: "I'm taking all of this as it comes. Honestly, I don't know what to do. I don't know how to plan for it. I don't know how people are going to react. I hope that people appreciate what I did with the role, and that's all I can really do. I feel good sitting in that space just because I really don't have any control. It's done. What I did is out there; it's going to happen. I think that in playing the role, I obviously wanted to do the game character justice, but also bring my own authenticity to the role and humanize her in the best way that I could. With the help of Craig and Neil developing who that character was going to be, I'm very, very proud of it."

