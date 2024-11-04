Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, over the garden wall

Over the Garden Wall: How CN's 10th Anniversary Short Came to Life

Here's how Patrick McHale, Cartoon Network, and Aardman Animations' Over the Garden Wall 10th anniversary stop-motion special came to life.

On November 3rd, Patrick McHale, Cartoon Network, and animation studio Aardman Animations (Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep) honored the tenth anniversary of Over the Garden Wall with a stop-motion short – the very same short that's waiting for you above. After joining Wirt, Greg, and Beatrice on their quest to answer life's biggest question, Cartoon Network is giving viewers a chance to see how the animated tribute came to life.

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released earlier today for Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall 10th anniversary stop-motion special:

Here's a look at the social media post that went out over the weekend with the release of the short, followed by a rundown of the creative team who worked together to bring it to life:

All that was lost has been revealed 🐸🍂 Happy 10th Anniversary to Over the Garden Wall, the mini series that has turned into a delightful autumnal tradition. Thank you to all the fans for your love and appreciation. Keep wandering, keep getting lost in the woods, the Unknown is… pic.twitter.com/4JUZfKKV76 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) November 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The voice cast for Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall included Elijah Wood as Wirt, Collin Dean as Greg, Melanie Lynskey as Beatrice, Christopher Lloyd as the Woodsman, Jack Jones as Greg's Frog, and Samuel Ramey as the Beast. In addition, John Cleese, Tim Curry, Chris Isaak, Shirley Jones, Thomas Lennon, Jenna Ortega, Bebe Neuwirth, and others lent their voices to the cast. The animated series would go on to win an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Nick Cross). Here's a look back at the announcement post that went out last month about the special, followed by what McHale and Aardman had to share about the animated tribute:

New 2-minute Over the Garden Wall short is coming Nov 3rd! In stop-motion! It's pretty beautiful, i think, and i hope people like it. Follow @cartoonnetwork & @aardman for more info and posts along the way. https://t.co/1fuYohf1fu — Patrick McHale (@Patrick_McHale) October 7, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!