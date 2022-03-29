Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Asks: Will The End Justify The Means?

For fans of Netflix's Jason Bateman & Laura Linney-starring Ozark, this April is a pretty big month with the critically-acclaimed series wrapping up its run with the second half of its fourth season. Last month, a date announcement video showed that Julia Garner's Ruth was in no mood for any more or anyone's bulls**t. This time around, we have a look at the official trailer that offers more proof of just how much of a wildcard Ruth is going to play in determining whether the Byrdes are gonna fly… or have their wings clipped.

"I always want closure," said showrunner Chris Mundy in a recent interview with THR about the final episodes. "I don't want to feel messed with. I want to feel like, 'OK, that was the end.' So, hopefully, people will feel closure by the end — whether they like it or not, I don't know. In terms of tone, we're going deeper into the family and their bonds. Is family the ultimate bond? Is friendship? Is marriage? At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love somebody? We're going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy. Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting, but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth." Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by the previously-released date announcement confirming the series' final run will premiere on April 29th:

Joining Bateman, Linney & Garner are Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Bryde, Charlie Tahan as Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore, and Lisa Emery as local heroin distributor Darlene Snell. Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley, Charmed) and Damian Young (The Trial of Chicago 7, Homeland) have been upped to series regulars this season. Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks, True Detective), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, Tommy), Bruce Davison (X-Men, Longtime Companion), Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South), Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist, El baile de los 41), Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent, Ripper Street), and Ali Stroker (Glee Project) have joined the cast.