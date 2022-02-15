Pam & Tommy Episode 5 Preview: Things Find a Way of Getting Worse

By the time the credits rolled on last week's chapter of Hulu's Sebastian Stan (Tommy Lee) & Lily James (Pamela Anderson)- starring Pam & Tommy, the worst of all situations had happened. The sex tape had gone the 90s version of viral, leading to a tragic personal loss and Lee & Anderson no longer in control of their own lives. Unfortunately, as you're about to see from the following preview images and more for "Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie In Duluth"? Things are about to get a whole lot worse…

And here's a look at the promo and brief but foreboding overview for this week's chapter, "Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie In Duluth":

Pam & Tommy Episode 5 "Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie In Duluth": The tape falls into the hands of Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione.

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky, Fred Hechinger as Seth Warshavsky, and Jason Mantzoukas as Lee's Penis (yup). Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape, and the impact it would have on pop culture and the entertainment industry for years to come.