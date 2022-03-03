Pamela Anderson Set to Tell Her Story in New Netflix Documentary

With Hulu's Pam & Tommy making waves recreating one of the most infamous scandals in model and actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's stolen sex tape, it was time for the former to respond. While The Baywatch star never had any intention to work with Hulu nor does she ever plan to see the limited series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Anderson announced an autobiographical untitled documentary for Netflix.

Aside from Anderson's headshot, the handwritten note reads, "My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story." Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project, reposted the note on his Instagram story emphasizing the phrase, "The real story," as did her younger son Dylan Jagger Lee. Dubbed the "definitive documentary about the pop culture icon," the film has been in the making for several years before landing at the streamer. Directed by Ryan White (The Keepers, Ask Dr. Ruth), the yet-to-be-titled documentary will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals.

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The logline describes the project as "an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey." White will produce the project with Jessica Hargrave under Tripod Media banner with Julia Nottingham for Dorothy St Pictures and Lee. Josh Braun will serve as executive producer. Anderson's been out of the spotlight focusing on philanthropic work not really active since 2018's City Hunter, but did make a cameo in the theatrical reboot of 2017's Baywatch. The news comes as the final episode of Pam & Tommy, which also stars Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, Pepi Sonuga, and Taylor Schilling, airs on March 9th.