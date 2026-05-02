Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Season 2 Ideas, Turk's D&D, LGBTQ Impact & More

Scrubs star Eddie Leavy spoke with us about what he hopes to see Raffi doing during the second season, the show's evolution, and much more.

Article Summary Scrubs star Eddie Leavy shares his top season 2 hopes for Raffi, including Turk’s D&D game and more life beyond Sacred Heart.

Leavy talks Scrubs’ evolution, explaining how the revival balances grown-up characters with the original series’ youthful chaos.

Beyond Scrubs, Leavy teases Adobe’s The Marketers, new writing projects, and a TV series in development with Sari Arambulo.

Leavy spotlights Scrubs LGBTQ representation, praising the revival for expanding queer visibility with authentic new characters.

Eddie Leavy is having the time of his life, making the most of his opportunities, amassing an impressive filmography with over a decade on screen. Five years in, he landed his breakout role as Anthony in the Peacock sitcom A.P. Bio, and it's there that he also developed a friend for life in co-star Sari Arambulo, who played Grace. Leavy's latest venture is his work as Sacred Heart's IT professional, Raffi, on the Scrubs revival for its 10th season on ABC. Appearing in three of the nine episodes, Raffi made a memorable mark by helping Elliot (Sarah Chalke) do a hospital software update for one of her patients, working with AI chatbot "Katniss," and a hilarious end-credit scene involving Astroboy. Leavy spoke to Bleeding Cool about what he hopes to see Raffi doing for season two, working with Arambulo on a new series, collaborating with Adobe and Patty Guggenheim, Scrubs' evolution, and LGBTQ representation. Note: The interview took place before the Scrubs season two renewal announcement.

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Season Two Building on Turk's D&D Game, Arambulo, Adobe, LGBTQ & More

BC: Were season two to happen, hypothetically, where do you want to see Raffi go? One of the things I would like to see is one of those D&D sessions with you and Turk, because that whole idea was in the original series.

Leavy: Oh my gosh, that's definitely number one on my list. I think so many people really grabbed on to that detail. They were like, "Turk (Donald Faison) is a dungeon master?! What is going on?" I love to see the reaction to that from the fans, even some of the jargon we were talking about in this scene. A lot of the fans were like, "Wait this and this, and they are so enthusiastic about that." I would love to see what a D&D night is like with Raffi, Turk, and working with Donald. I mean, he's such a great guy and so supportive.

I'd love to see that, and there aren't a ton of scenes outside of the hospital, but I would love to see Raffi at the bar. I'd love to see him maybe hanging out with the interns a little more, and be in more of the communal spaces, whether it's in or out of the hospital, and see what he brings when he's like with Nurse Dubois or when he is like having a drink, like the Appletini with all the interns. It would be nice to see him wrangle into the community that is at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Is there another project you want to talk about that you're working on?

Yes, I was so fortunate. I did this awesome digital series for Adobe called The Marketers. It's on YouTube. It's with Hassan Minjaj and Patty Guggenheim. It was such an amazing experience. The director was Tim Wilkime, and technically, it was like being in another workplace comedy. It was so fun, so fulfilling. We shot 30-something pages in like three days. It was intense, but it's something that people seem to really like, and I would love to manifest more of that, because it was such a positive experience and such a great cast. I'm always working on my writing projects. I'm working on some future films. Sari [Arambulo] and I are developing a TV show that we've been working on for a while. I am also working on other things, and there will be another season of my boyfriend's digital series where I interview men about modern-day friendship and masculinity, so that will be coming out later this year. Lots of fun things.

Wonderful. I spoke to Patty about that promotion with Adobe some time back. It was a great time.

I love her.

She's so funny and very charismatic. There was one other thing I wanted to ask about Scrubs: its LGBTQ presence and representation on the show. With some context, because obviously, you know the idea of JD (Zach Braff) and Turk with their bromance aspect. We're also seeing Joel Kim Booster, Michael James Scott, and Amanda Morrow's characters of Dr. Kevin Park, Nurse Francois Dubois, and Dr. Dashanna Trainor as featured LGBTQ characters that we never saw in the original series.

I think it's a really exciting time in television to see creators and show runners like Aseem Batra and Bill Lawrence, despite what is going on in our current government and politics, really embrace queerness and really embrace authenticity. I think there was so much, not only like queer representation on the show, but there was a new level of queerness in this show that maybe we didn't see in the original, and it's so great to see. There have been a lot of moments throughout this season where queerness is more infused in the day-to-day. That's just so wonderful to see, and I think you can see that in a lot of Bill's shows, like Shrinking. There's that representation as well, so I think we need to keep going and making these worlds fuller so more people at home who watch the show in the audience can really see themselves on screen. It's very exciting.

One final observation I had with Scrubs has the benefit of that maybe other shows and other franchises may not have: it feels like it's grown up. Back then, it was less refined, with more slapstick and maybe more brazen humor, but I feel like that humor has refined over time. With age, it's matured, and everyone's learned to appreciate that. That's itself an evolution, which is why it's stood the test of time.

Yeah, absolutely, I think it's that balance of being grown, having JD, Turk, and Elliot be these grown leaders in the hospital. With my life and my friends from high school, even though we are adults now, whenever we get together, we have those moments when our 16-year-old selves come out, because that's when we met and that's when we connected, and that's when we formed this bond. It's like a seesaw of being like, "Okay, I am an adult with an adult mind, and I have adult responsibilities, but when I'm with my oldest friends, I can have moments of being young and silly and 17 again."

I think we see that a lot with some of the characters in Scrubs, where they met when they were so young, and they were the young interns. That's why having this new class of interns is so brilliant, because we can see it reflected in this new generation. The writers and everybody on the team are doing a great job.

All 10 seasons of Scrubs are available on Hulu.

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