Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: blue's clues, paramount, Paramount Global, rugrats

Paramount+ Purges Rugrats, Blue's Clues & More Nickelodeon Titles

Paramount+ has purged 10 Nickelodeon titles from the streaming service - including Rugrats (2021), Blue’s Clues & You!, and more.

If you're a fan of Nickelodeon programming on Paramount+, we've got some more bad news to pass along. Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney, Paramount has removed Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Blue's Clues & You!, It's Pony, Middlemost Post, Ollie's Pack, Ryan's Mystery Playdate, Santiago of the Seas, That Girl Lay Lay, and made-for-Paramount+ Big Nate & Rugrats (2021) from the streamer as a way of getting back on the good side of things in terms of what Wall Street is looking for.

"In connection with our continued review of our international content strategy, during the first quarter of 2024, we made a strategic decision to focus on content with mass global appeal. As part of this, we are rationalizing original content on Paramount+, especially internationally, and improving the efficiency of our linear network programming. As a result, we have reviewed our expansive global content portfolio and are removing select content from our platforms," the company wrote in its 10-K filing.

In addition, Paramount is expecting "to recognize additional programming charges that we currently expect to be in the range of approximately $700 million to $900 million during the first quarter of 2024." Based on that, it's tough to say if additional removals could be on the horizon. All is not completely lost, though – as we saw with HBO's The Nevers and Westworld, FAST channels could end up being a new home for some of those shows.

The move comes shortly after S&P Global officially downgraded Paramount Global debt to junk status at BB+ from BBB- (or one level below investment grade). "Paramount will need to execute its plan to substantially improve streaming losses over the next two years to mitigate further downside ratings pressure. Paramount's current credit metrics are weak for the 'BB+' rating," S&P Global said in conjunction with the debt downgrade. The decision came down a month after the media company was put on a negative watch by S&P Global – meaning that the Paramount cash flow issues linked to its move from linear TV to streaming could lead to a downgrade.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!