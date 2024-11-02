Posted in: Disney+, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, opinion, pat mcafee

Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers Tighten Up Their Tinfoil, Talk FEMA/Helene

Start your weekend with Pat McAfee and NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers peddling whackjob conspiracy theories about FEMA and Hurricane Helene relief.

In Life, there are some situations that are definitely more "when" than "if" in terms of happening. When it comes to Aaron Rodgers—quarterback of the "playoff-bound" 3-and-6 (the bad number is the larger number) New York Jets – and his return to ESPN's favorite show, The Pat McAfee Show, it was only a matter of time before the dude bros drifted into "We Have No F***ing Clue What We're Talking About" waters in terms of playing into misinformation. FYI: "Misinformation" actually translates into, "bullshit not based in reality that people buy into because they think it makes them smart or enlightened – when, in fact, they sound like silly assholes" (loose translation, but it's in the Bible so it has to be true."

During his one-on-one time with Pat McAfee, Rodgers' pearls of wisdom were interrupted twice by military planes flying overhead. Maybe he was insulted by the U.S. military not clearing their flight test runs with him first – whatever the reason, Rodgers used the moment to "joke" about the flight test costing U.S. taxpayers another $2M before adding, "It's $2 million we're not sending to Ukraine, so that's fine." We're not sure who got into Rodgers's ear after that comment, but Rodgers would revisit the topic later in the show – and make matters (wait for it) worse.

"I just want to clear up one comment that I made because there is a large Ukrainian flag that flies at 1 Jets Drive. I don't have a problem with Ukraine at all. I just think that there's a lot of problems in the United States that $180 billion could maybe help instead of fighting a proxy war. Just to tie that one up," Rodgers's rant began. "You know, like natural disasters, and FEMA is confiscating bottles of water and food supplies from people trying to help. Like, maybe, let's help those people out. Obviously, FEMA doesn't have the best record if you go back to 2005 and Katrina. But I think there's a lot of problems in the States and people hurting that could use more than, I don't know, what'd they just give out? 600 dollars, 700 dollars? Come on."

Of course, at this point, you're probably expecting McAfee to step in to be the fact-checking voice of reason… right? HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA! "$750, $750, $750," the show's ringmaster responded. "And also, you go back to Hawaii and what happened there with the fires. We all agree. I think everybody with a sane mind agrees. Understand that the United States of America have to look out for people and everything like that, but we've gotta look out for our people too, whenever sh*t happens."

Okay, just so we're clear? The vast majority of that exchange is nothing more than steaming piles of "bro" nonsense. In terms of Ukraine, we're talking about defending a country against Donald Trump's BFF – Russia's Vladimir Putin – and baseless nonsense being pimped about how funding for Ukraine supposedly hurts folks in the U.S. In terms of FEMA, a web page shutting down the tinfoil hat stuff has been up since last month, clarifying that $750 was a starting amount that every victim received upfront for immediate needs until further needs and funding could be assessed. In addition, FEMA notes that enough funds are in place to meet the "immediate response and recovery needs" of victims of Hurricane Helene.

As for Rodgers' "confiscating bottles of water and food supplies"? Yeah, that's more nonsense that was made up to make the government look back – and what it ended up doing was endangering the lives of those who were there to help. In terms of the devastating Maui wildfires, FEMA offered this update over the summer: "FEMA, along with our federal partners, are on track to provide approximately $3 billion towards Maui wildfire recovery. This includes more than $1.3 billion in mission assignments to expedite recovery through debris removal and disposal, temporary housing, school construction, and infrastructure repair."

