Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker: Gunn Posts Season 2 Look at Steve Agee's John Economos

In honor of the character's and the actor's birthdays, James Gunn shared a look at Steve Agee's John Economos from Peacemaker Season 2.

Among the waves of headlines coming out about DC Studios from co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran was the news that the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker would be hitting screens this August. Now, Gunn is sharing a look at one of the show's key characters – Steve Agee's John Economos – for two very special reasons. First, it's the anniversary of the character's comic book origins – and interestingly enough, it's also Agee's birthday.

Here's a screencap of what Gunn shared on Instagram Stories – with his full post explaining today's importance:

"Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite characters, John Economos, created by John Ostrander and (?). And in a strange coincidence, today also happens to be the birthday of the actor who plays him, my pal [Steve Agee]," Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from early on Wednesday. "Here he is in Season Two of Peacemaker, out in August!" Check out Gunn's post for a better look at the image that was shared:

Joining the cast for the second season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!