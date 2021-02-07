Peacemaker: James Gunn Clarifies Bleeding Cool's Cheetos Confusion

Because Bleeding Cool is the kind of pop culture website that delivers the kind of hard-hitting news that even Peacemaker series creator James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise) respects. So much so that he offered a key answer to a question that's been (dare we say? we dare) keeping the nation- nay, the world- on the edges of its collective seats- but first, some background. Yesterday, we reported on how he had posted an image on his Instagram Stories from the set that formally introduced us to "The Spoiler Finger" (his idea, our name, so we may have to discuss the rights issue because it feels like there a 2-season series commitment deal at HBO Max there just waiting to happen). After speculating about the long-term viability of the concept and what it could mean to the betterment of humanity as a whole, we turned our attention to the Cheetos bag and couldn't let it go. And it was there that the question that needed to be answered first took form in our minds and the minds of millions around the globe. Was that a bag of regular Cheetos or Cheetos Popcorn? Well, thanks to the fine folks JamesGunnNews who retweeted our article we now have our answer

Xxxtra Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Yup, that's what they were. And right now, with that knowledge in hand? I think it's safe to say that 2021 is already looking to be a good year- now excuse us while we go paint ourselves orange in Cheetos dust:

To answer the question, they are Xxxtra Flamin' Hot Cheetos. https://t.co/Ve51Q1VFrs — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 7, 2021

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. Recent additions to the cast include Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," said Gunn when the series was first announced. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television (with production scheduled for an early 2021 start).

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."