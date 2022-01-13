Peacemaker: "Mite" We Suggest James Gunn's Next DCU Series Project?

So we definitely didn't see this one coming. Sure, James Gunn and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker takes place in a DCU where "multiverse" is all the craze which means pretty much every story "technically" happened. But even with that in mind, we weren't expecting to get confirmation that Bat-Mite exists and… what's that? Oh, yeah. Bat-Mite. Didn't see that coming either, did ya? Yes, the reality-warping imp from the Mite Dimension with the Batman fan-imp obsession who was first introduced in May 1959's Detective Comics #267 (May 1959) in the story "Batman Meets Bat-Mite," written by Bill Finger, with art by Sheldon Moldoff. We automatically went into "spoiler mode" until we realized that it was dropped in a preview clip shared among the masses earlier today. But as fun as the "name-drop" was, don't lose sight of how great the scene leading up to it is…

In the following preview clip shared earlier today, Steve Agee's John Economos is just trying to do his part by playing "Florence Nightingale" for an injured Peacemaker. But after one too many "dye-beards," Economos has had enough and goes off, letting Chris know everyone else he would rather be working with- and that's when the interdimensional imp's name gets dropped. Chris seems (understandably) a bit shocked and surprised, with Economos confirming his existence. Could this be Economos having some brainy fun at Peacemaker's expense? Sure! Is it possible that Economos has a hard time separating the real world (in the show) from the comic book world (in the show)? Definitely!

But isn't it more fun to imagine that Bat-Mite actually does exist within the proper DCU (we know the "multiverse" makes it possible)? Even better, that it would be Gunn's next project for DC? Yes, we know… but if anyone could make Bat-Mite work? Yeah, Gunn's the one to do it. And who wouldn't want to watch a second season where Peacemaker and Bat-Mite end up on an interdimensional mission together? Maybe to take down Mister Mxyzptlk? Anyway, here's a look at the clip from earlier today (with bonus points to Gunn for having some fun with the "canon" caption to go along with it):

In the following clip released earlier this week, our main man is just trying to get through another screwed-up situation as smoothly as possible. Except that Amber (Alison Araya) and Evan (Lenny Jacobson) have other ideas. Ideas that turn Peacemaker into a marriage counselor- assuming he doesn't have sex with Amber, that is:

So for those of you who were wondering what potential fallout would be for Peacemaker post-The Suicide Squad, check out the clip below. And don't forget that the first three episodes ("A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never" & "Better Goff Dead") of HBO Max's Peacemaker will be hitting the streamer on January 13:

Now here's a look back at the wonderfully NSFW trailer that was released early on New Year's Day for HBO Max's Peacemaker:

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in this previously-released preview:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film was, Peacemaker explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.