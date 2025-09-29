Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night" Playlist Tracks Added

The Peacemaker playlist now includes tracks for S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night" from Foxy Shazam, First Signal, Vains of Jenna & Shining.

DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn warned us that the final three episodes of HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 would be big. By the time the credits rolled on S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris," it was painfully clear that he wasn't joking by any means. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) partners?!? Chris's (Cena) "perfect little world" is actually Earth-X, where the Nazis won WWII?!? That brings us to another early look at what's to come this week with S02E07: "Like a Keith in the Night," in the form of the episode soundtrack. For this go-around, we're going to get "Oh Lord" by Foxy Shazam, "Still Pretending" by First Signal, "We Can Never Die" by Vains of Jenna, and "Goretex Weather Report" by Shining.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 "Like a Keith in the Night" – Directed by Alethea Jones and written by James Gunn, here's a look at the latest additions to the show's Spotify playlist, followed by the trailer for this week's chapter:

When Earth II Officially Became Earth-X…

Adrian, aka Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), met up with his other self in the new dimension, and they agreed on everything – except one big thing. In the new dimension, Peacemaker is Vigilante's arch-enemy, with the new dimension version revealing that he's the reason why he joined the "Sons of Liberty" – clearly a resistance group. After Chris and our Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) speak in the new dimension, the two walk through Chris's headquarters when Harcourt mentions that she hasn't seen any people of color. At first, Chris scoffs at her observation, but then the big reveal comes: instead of stars on the U.S. Flag, there's a Nazi symbol.

Meanwhile, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) takes a break from Economos (Steve Agee) to go for a walk to clear her head in Chris's home neighborhood, when she notices people looking at her with fear and panic. Before long, Keith (David Denman) jumps from his vehicle and screams about "a Black" getting loose, and the last we see is Adebayo running with a mob chasing her. The reference that people of color are being imprisoned hits hard and sets up would could be a brutally painful penultimate episode to the season.

Peacemaker: Lex Luthor Enters the Scene…

After hitting a brick wall on how to find Chris, aka Peacemaker, Rick Flag Sr. makes a trip out to Belle Reve maximum security prison to meet with a special prisoner: Lex Luthor. I mean, if you need an expert on dimensional portals, it would seem that Lex would be the one to go to. Limping into their one-on-one with a cane in hand in the middle of serving his 250+-plus-year prison sentence (that's what you get for messing with Krypto), Lex throws a whole lot of "I Told You So" points at Rick about meta-humans. He also offers a very "descriptive" anecdote about the metahuman sounds that haunt him in Belle Reve, but we could never do it the justice that Hoult's delivery gives it. After reminding him that he can't out-negotiate him, so he shouldn't even try, Lex asks Rick to cut to the chase about what he wants.

While Lex makes it clear that he doesn't know (or care about) Peacemaker, his interest piques when Rick mentions the portable QUC (Quantum Unfolding Chamber) device that Chris uses. When Lex asks why Rick needs to find Chris and the device, Rick shares that it's to prevent another rift… and adds that he has an "idea," one "which could be beneficial to all of us." Lex wonders if being able to track the device would be enough to earn his freedom, but Rick shuts that down. Instead, Rick shares that the U.S. Government is prepared to offer him "a shot at redemption." Now, Lex is all ears. Later, Rick is checking out from visiting Lex when Sasha (Sol Rodríguez) asks if the meeting was successful. Rick tells her he got what he needed and that Lex was being transferred to a new facility (non-metahuman, we're assuming). When she follows up by asking what else is in the deal, Rick responds, "Other than now, we're partners with Lex Luthor."

