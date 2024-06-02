Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, preview, Rogue

Doctor Who Episode 6 Preview Images: Is The Doctor Going "Rogue"?

Check out the image gallery released for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's Doctor Who Episode 6: "Rogue."

Heading into Sunday, fans have already gotten a pretty good look at what's ahead with Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 6: "Rogue"(written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman and directed by Ben Chessell) – but we'll get to that in a minute. For this go-around, the Doctor and Ruby find themselves in Regency-era England circa 1813 – where guests at a Duchess's party are being murdered. If that's not enough to get your eyebrow arching, Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter, Spring Awakening) is on board as the mysterious bounty hunter Rogue – who's teased with having a big impact on the Doctor. Joining Gatwa, Gibson, and Groff are Indira Varma (Luther) as the Duchess of Pemberton, Paul Forman (Emily in Paris) as Lord Barton, and Camilla Aiko (Fifteen Love) as Emily Beckett – and for all of you Susan Twist conspiracy theorists out there, you can look forward to her taking on the role of… "The Portrait." Now, we have a look at the image gallery for the episode – including recently released images as well as the ones that were previously released:

Here's a look back at the social media teaser that went out not long after the official episode trailer hit – which includes some interesting, original sights to behold. Following that, RTD intros a preview for the episode at around the 37:10 mark of The Official Doctor Who Podcast, where he explains how other time periods were considered before going the "Bridgerton" route – and an interesting tease about making sure to keep a proper count of aliens. Hmmm…

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got a season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. Don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures (possibly sooner?).

