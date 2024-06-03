Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Ghost Machine, joe kubert

Ghost Machine Creates Comic Book Scholarship at The Joe Kubert School

Ghost Machine, announced today that it has set up the Ghost Machine Scholarship with The Joe Kubert School, in Dover, New Jersey.

Article Summary Ghost Machine sets up full tuition scholarship at The Joe Kubert School.

The first Ghost Machine Scholarship to be awarded in 2024/2025.

Top industry creators to guest lecture, including Geoff Johns and Gary Frank.

Partnership reflects Ghost Machine's dedication to nurturing comic talents.

Creator-owned imprint publishing through Image Comics, Ghost Machine, announced today that it has set up the Ghost Machine Scholarship with The Joe Kubert School, the comic book and graphic arts educational institute founded by and named after the late Joe Kubert. Located in Dover, New Jersey, America, the school's alumni include Andy and Adam Kubert, Lee Weeks, Stephen R. Bissette, and Ghost Machine's own Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh.

Beginning with the 2024/2025 autumn term, the scholarship will cover full tuition and supplies for one third-year student at the school, and the first recipient of the Ghost Machine Scholarship will be selected before the start of the new school year. In addition to the scholarship, Ghost Machine creators will teach a series of guest lectures at The Joe Kubert School, covering topics such as writing, visual storytelling, character creation and collaboration. Look for Brad Anderson, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Rob Leigh, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut to step up at some point.

"Ghost Machine was created to disrupt the status quo with an innovative business model giving character and company ownership fully to its creators. But we didn't build Ghost Machine only for our present generation, we very much envisioned it to include the superstar creators of tomorrow. This scholarship not only honors the importance of The Joe Kubert School within the industry, but it allows us to pay it forward by building an environment that supports, mentors and helps elevate new and aspiring talent," said the Ghost Machine creators in a statement.

Anthony Marques, President of The Joe Kubert School, said: "Not only has Ghost Machine established itself as a powerhouse in the comics industry, their dedication and belief in nurturing the next batch of incredible comic artists and writers aligns with our mission at The Joe Kubert School. The Ghost Machine Scholarship is not just an opportunity for one of our students; it's also a launching point for them to jumpstart their career and provides mentorship for all of the Joe Kubert School students. We couldn't be prouder to partner with our friends at Ghost Machine and look forward to the wonderful work that is about to be created!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!