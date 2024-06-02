Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: furiosa: a mad max saga, if, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Garfield Movie, Weekend Box Office

Garfield Takes The Top Spot At The Weekend Box Office

Garfield won the Weekend Box Office as John Krainski's IF continues to hang in there, and Furiosa continues to disappoint.

Garfield and John Krasinski are pounding Furiosa. The Garfield Movie and IF have families buying tickets, and the two films finished the weekend in the top two spots of the weekend box office. Garfield takes the top spot, grossing $14 million. That puts its domestic total at $51.5 million, and worldwide it sits at $152 million. That is not bad for a movie whose budget is $60 million and that sells discounted tickets. John Krasinski's IF is hanging in there tougher than most thought it would, adding $10.8 million to bring its total to $80.4 million. Worldwide is making next to nothing, but here in the states families are spreading great word of mouth.

Garfield Shouldn't Be Lumped In With Furiosa

In third place will be Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with $10.7 million. It could flip with IF tomorrow, but the ticket sales say that the Sunday totals for the family film will be stronger than the action flick. Time to call Furiosa what it is: a failure. The budget is estimated to be $160 million, and the marketing budget was gigantic. It is running out of steam overseas already, as well. Ouch. Fourth place is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, hanging on with another $8.8 million, and rounding out the top five was The Fall Guy with $4.2 million.

Another telling sign of how little attention is being paid to Furiosa: on Wednesday night, I took the family to see Apes. the theater had maybe 20 cars in the parking lot, as this is just a neighborhood theater by our local mall. We thought we would have the theater mostly to ourselves. Nope. Packed. Afterward, I asked the manager I am friendly with how Furiosa is playing there. They had only sold four tickets all day that Wednesday, only five days after release. But Apes is half-full for pretty much every show, he said—food for thought. Also, go see Apes, because it is really good.

The weekend box office top five for May 31st:

The Garfield Movie- $14 million IF- $10.8 million Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga- $10.7 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes- $8.8 million The Fall Guy- $4.2 million

Next week, Bad Boys: Ride or Die tries to replicate the surprising opening and box office run of the last film in the franchise, which happened right before the pandemic in 2020. A lot has happened since then, and many are wondering if Will Smith can still be the draw he once was. I think, in this summer of underperformance and moviegoers shrugging at this exact type of film, it will beat Garfield but not open huge. I'll call it at $28 million.

