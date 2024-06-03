Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic shop, Iowa

Mayhem Comics And Games Of Iowa Launches A "Smell Policy"

Mayhem Comics And Games Of Iowa has launches a "Smell Policy" for its customers, but only at their Ames comic book store.

Mayhem Comics And Games of Iowa states that they have been "proudly serving the Ames and Des Moines areas for over 32 years" and that "Mayhem Collectibles carries a vast selection of new and back-issue comic books, statues, Funko POP, toys, posters, manga, Japanese foods, board, card and role-playing games, and miniature games. We are a clean and friendly place to catch up on your favorite series, try out a new game, or play in one of our public events!"

Well, it definitely wants to be clean, if not friendly to everyone. As their Ames store has a new policy for its customers. A "Smell Policy". Their Facebook page states, "Yes, we have one. We have had complaints from other players and customers about certain people's odors making it uncomfortable for them to be in the store. Please wash your bodies with proper soap and shampoo, in addition to wearing clean clothes in the store. As much as we may like you, we cannot have your smell interrupt our business. If we receive a complaint or smell you ourselves we reserve the right to ask you to leave and refuse business. We appreciate your cooperation. – Mayhem Staff"

While adding "New store policy in Mayhem Ames! Read it, understand it. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to the managers at the Ames location (Tiny or Kelsey). Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we implement this policy moving forward." Comments include

"Y'all going in on 75% of your customer base. Bold move." "For a pack of pokemon cards I will roam the store in a Judge Dredd outfit and febreze on my hip" "Pro tip: As a mother of three teenage boys, I noticed that you did not specifically mention deodorant, and I can attest to the fact that if deodorant is not specifically mentioned, it is not specifically used." "This only took about 30 years to implement."

This policy, however, only extends to their Ames store. Their Des Moines store clearly has a more libertarian approach to their odour-challenged customers. Which basically means, if you are a Mayhem regular and don't want to wash, get yourself to their Des Moines store instead.

