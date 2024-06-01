Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: 20th century studios, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez

Alien: Romulus Is A Combination Of Alien & Aliens Says Alvarez

Alien: Romulus will be a mix of the original classic and Aliens, according to Fede Alvarez. The film opens in theaters on August 16th.

Article Summary Alien: Romulus to blend terror of Alien with action of Aliens.

Fede Alvarez helms the film, with Ridley Scott producing.

Teaser trailer generates buzz for its homage to franchise roots.

Opening in theaters August 16, a return to sci-fi horror's essence.

Alien: Romulus is coming at the end of summer, and fans are at a fever pitch after the release of the first teaser trailer earlier this spring. It is written and directed by Fede Alvarez and stars Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Ridley Scott is on board producing. Since the tease dropped, fans have been remarking on the tone of the trailer being a hybrid of the original classic Alien and James Cameron's sci-fi action masterpiece Aliens. It turns out that is by design, according to Alvarez, who told Empire magazine as much in a new chat.

Alien: Romulus- Back To Its Terrifying Roots

"To ask an Alien fan to choose between them is a perverse question. So I thought, 'How do I do both?' There's a moment where the characters are walking around areas familiar from the Nostromo," says Álvarez. "Then they cross through that building and on the other side: boom! You're in a hallway that looks like Hadley's Hope [from Aliens]."

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film stars Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ("The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues ("Don't Breathe 2") based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett. "Alien: Romulus" is produced by Ridley Scott ("Napoleon"), who directed the original "Alien" and produced and directed the series' entries "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," Michael Pruss ("Boston Strangler"), and Walter Hill ("Alien"), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon ("Charlie's Angels"), Brent O'Connor ("Bullet Train"), and Tom Moran ("Unstoppable") serving as executive producers.

Alien: Romulus opens in theaters on August 16th.

