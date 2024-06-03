Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Skate Like a Girl, Subway Surfers, SYBO

Subway Surfers Partner With Skate Like A Girl For Pride 2024

SYBO has partnered with Skate Like A Girl to bring a new Pride 2024 campaign to Subway Surfers called “Surf As Yourself."

Article Summary Subway Surfers kicks off Pride 2024 with the Skate Like a Girl partnership.

The "Surf As Yourself" campaign promotes inclusivity in gaming during June.

New character Riley and custom skateboards spotlight LGBTQIA+ community flags.

SYBO aims to empower players and celebrate diversity with this global event.

SYBO has confirmed this morning a brand new event for Subway Surfers, as they have partnered with Skate Like a Girl for Pride 2024. The new "Surf As Yourself" campaign will run over the course of June, encouraging players to not only celebrate Pride but to reinforce SYBO's core values of acceptance, diversity, and inclusion. We have the finer details and a couple of quotes below as the event is now live.

Subway Surfers x Skate Like a Girl

Starting today, the Subway Surfers World Tour, which visits a different global destination in-game every three weeks, transports players to celebrate in San Francisco – one of Skate Like a Girl's home bases. The game additionally introduces Riley, a gender-fluid character styled in pink, white, purple, black, and blue to represent the community's flag. Riley joins SYBO's extensive lineup of past LGBTQIA+ characters including Pride Yutani, Pride Frank, Callum, Cleo, and Rain, the game's first nonbinary character introduced in 2023. The partnership builds upon Skate Like a Girl's mission to empower individuals – especially young women and the transgender community – to become strong, confident leaders who promote equity. SYBO's team of artists created custom skateboard deck designs inspired by Subway Surfers' iconic Pride characters and their corresponding flags, including those of the genderqueer, asexual, genderfluid, and nonbinary communities. The skateboards are intended to celebrate self-expression and offer a visual narrative that educates players on how to create a safe and inclusive environment for all. The designs will be featured across social media channels for SYBO's nearly 28 million collective social followers to enjoy.

"At Skate Like a Girl, promoting confidence, leadership, and individuality is the cornerstone of our mission," said Kim Woozy, Director of Marketing & Partnerships at Skate Like a Girl. "Skaters have long used their skateboards to express their unique identities, and we're excited to bring this concept to the gaming world with Subway Surfers' latest designs. We're proud to partner with SYBO on such an impactful message around inclusivity and self-expression."

"We want to make Subway Surfers a safe and inclusive space for all, and Pride Month has always been a special moment to celebrate all our players, whoever they are or whoever they love," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "We're excited to launch our global celebration once again, and we're honored to work with Skate Like a Girl to further their mission of empowering individuals and creating a more inclusive world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!