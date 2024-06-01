Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc, preview, warner bros entertainment, Watchmen

Watchmen Animated Adaptation 2 Chapters, Arriving in August: Listing

Reportedly, the animated adaptation of Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons & John Higgins's Watchmen arrives in August and will be more than one chapter.

It was back during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 that we learned that animated film adaptations for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths (inspired by the twelve-issue maxi-series by Marv Wolfman & George Pérez) and Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work) were on the way. Unlike Creature Commandos – which is set to hit Max screens later this year – neither of these projects falls under DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's new DC Universe. But that doesn't impact our excitement over both in any way, shape, or form – and we're into what "Crisis" has been offering us over the course of the first two parts. Now, it looks like we have some intel to pass along for Watchmen – with a Blu-ray website listing the animated adaptation as arriving on August 13th. In addition, the listing has the title ending with "Chapter I," so we're safely assuming that we're getting at least two chapters.

Here's a look at a screencap of the posting for the Blur-day – and please note that this date could easily change so make sure to put a ten-ton asterisk next to it just to be on the safe side:

When it comes to an animated film adaptation of Moore, Gibbons & Higgins's Watchmen, the news isn't that surprising considering that the waters for an adaptation were tested in 2017 via an "A-List Community" program that asks subscriber members their thoughts & feelings on potential projects. At the time, the animated film adaptation was listed as "an upcoming made-for-video movie," implying that work may have already been underway on the project. The description continued by describing the potential film as "a faithful adaptation of the 'Watchmen' graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material." But since that initial news break, word on the project had been quiet for over six years – but that ended at SDCC 2023.

