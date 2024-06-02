Posted in: ABC, Netflix, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: ABC, lost, netflix, opinion

Lost: One of Greatest Series Finales Ever Lands at Netflix This July

With all six seasons of Lost hitting Netflix in July, it's time to remind everyone that it has one of the best series finales ever televised.

In terms of grading series finales on a "1-10" scale, it goes without saying that opinions vary over what would constitute a "10" and what constitutes a "1." Of course, the vast majority of those opinions would be very, very wrong – because we've already come up with the definitive measuring stick… BCTV's Series Finale Scale. It's pretty obvious, actually. Sitting with a perfect "10" is the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul/El Camino: A 'Breaking Bad' Movie triple-play from Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, and a whole lot more talented people. Why? Because they didn't just stick the finale landing once… didn't just stick it twice… they stuck it three times – and with one of them being a film. Sitting in the basement with a disappointing "1" is the Dexter/Dexter: New Blood combo for doing the complete opposite – setting us up with wonderful stories and characters we invested in, only for some "morality hammer" to come crashing down on everything in the final hour. Why all of this backstory about series finales? Because all six seasons of series creators Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams & Co-Showrunner Damon Lindelof, and Co-Showrunner Carlton Cuse's Lost will hit Netflix in the U.S. beginning July 1st – and that's a series whose finale has definitely divided fans.

To be blunt, there are only two sides to the debate over the series finale, "The End" (directed by Jack Bender and written by Lindelof & Cuse). On one side, we have those who find it to be a beautifully crafted emotional hit to the feels that stayed true to both the show's creative vision and the faithful fans who remained committed to the series for six years. On the other side, those who are wrong. Look, we could be here all day picking apart the two-episode wrap-up – but instead, I'd like to hear from folks on how they would've wrapped up the series. And just so we're clear? You don't get to use dreams, Hell, aliens, or some other cheap "deus ex machine" because they cheapen everything we've experienced before it. Lindelof and Cuse crafted a finale that not only confirmed that what we were watching was real but that there were layers to what we were watching that we couldn't truly appreciate at the time. For me, a series finale that almost forces me to rewatch the entire series through a new set of eyes will always be a success in my book – which is why the Lost series finale sits at a 9.5 on our scale.

Just to be clear, we know that Lost has been available on other streaming services, but as we saw with Suits, Netflix appears to have this interesting habit of giving old shows a streaming "second wind" that results in big viewing numbers. And since the news hit, it's been refreshing to see Lost fans who loved the finale beginning to mobilize on social media to begin reshaping the narrative on the series wrap-up. Here's hoping this is just the beginning of "The End" getting a lot of long-overdue respect.

Lost: A Look Back at Its Impressive Cast

The cast of ABC's Lost included Matthew Fox (Alex Cross, Speed Racer) as Dr. Jack Shephard, Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man) as Kate Austen, Josh Holloway (Yellowstone, Colony) as James "Sawyer" Ford, Harold Perrineau (From, Claws) as Michael Dawson, Malcolm David Kelley (Insecure) as Walt Lloyd, Terry O'Quinn (Resident Alien, 666 Park Avenue) as John Locke, Naveen Andrews (Sense8, The Cleaning Lady) as Sayid Jarrah, Daniel Dae Kim (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Jin-Soo Kwon, Yunjin Kim (XO Kitty, Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area) as Sun-Hwa Kwon.

In addition, the early episodes also introduced us to Emilie de Ravin (Once Upon a Time) as Claire Littleton, Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings) as Charlie Pace, Jorge Garcia (Bookie, Hawaii Five-0) as Hugo "Hurley" Reyes, Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) as Boone Carlyle, and Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead) as Shannon Rutherford – and that was just to kick things off.

As the season rolled along, viewers got to know Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell), Henry (Michael Emerson), Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez), Mr. Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Desmond (Henry Ian Cusick), Penny (Sonya Walger), and many… "Others." In addition, Julie Bowen, Katey Sagal, Lance Reddick, Mark Pellegrino, Alan Dale, Kim Dickens, Dylan Minnette, and many more also appeared as either recurring characters or meaningful guest stars.

