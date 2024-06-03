Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Community Day, goomy, pokemon, Shared Skies

Goomy Community Day Confirmed For Pokémon GO

The rare Goomy will be the focus of June Community Day in Pokémon GO, giving the pseudo-Legendary Goodra a special attack for the event.

Article Summary Goomy stars in Pokémon GO's June 2024 Community Day on June 9, 2-5 pm.

Special move Thunder Punch unlocked by evolving Sliggoo to Goodra during event.

Event features bonus rewards, extra Stardust, and half off trades, plus more.

Post-event Tier Four Raids lead to increased Goomy spawns for 30 minutes.

As predicted, Goomy will be the focus of the June 2024 Community Day in Pokémon GO. This continues the pattern of draconic pseudo-Legendaries getting their Shiny released at Pokémon GO Fest and then becoming widely available during the next year's June Community Day. With Jangmo-o getting its Shiny release at GO Fest 2024, we will likely see Jangmo-o Community Day next June. For now, though, let's focus on the excitement at hand: Goomy.

Here are the full details for Goomy Community Day, the newly announced June 2024 feature in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, June 9, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, June 9, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Goomy.

: Goomy. Special moves : Evolving Goomy's evolution Sliggoo to Goodra will unlock the special Charged Attack of Thunder Punch: Trainer Battles: 55 power Gym and raids: 45 power

: Evolving Goomy's evolution Sliggoo to Goodra will unlock the special Charged Attack of Thunder Punch: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Goomy, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Goomy, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Timed Research: Timed Research awarding one Rainy Lure will be available between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time.

Timed Research awarding one Rainy Lure will be available between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Goomy Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Goomy

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Sliggoo : Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Goomy to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! You can only join these raids using Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes. Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to join these Raid Battles. Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Sliggoo, additional Goomy will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. Goomy that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during June Community Day's three-hour event period."

: Niantic writes:

