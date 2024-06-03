Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 Announces Details

Konami has revealed some of the official dates and details for the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024 happening this Summer.

Separate Duel Links Speed Duel and Rush Duel tournaments confirmed, qualifiers begin in June.

Master Duel players to compete in teams of three, with qualifiers also starting mid-June.

Generous in-game rewards: UR cards, Gems, free Structure Decks, exclusive tickets and more.

Konami dropped a few details this morning about what players can expect from the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024. Over the Summer, several events will be taking place as they qualify players and get them to the grand stage. Players will compete in Duel Links and Master Duel, as any player who wishes to compete will have to go through the same process of competition, leading all the way to the Championships happening September 7-8 in Seattle. We have the details release this morning for you below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024

For the first time ever, there will be two separate WCS 2024 tournaments that Duelists can compete in for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: the Speed Duel and Rush Duel formats. The in-game 1st Stage for the Speed Duel WCS 2024 Qualifiers runs from June 3-17, and the Regional Qualifiers on 14-17 June. For Rush Duel, the 1st Stage is scheduled for 3-10 June, and the Regional Qualifiers for 7-10 June. Then, the in-game WCS 2024 Qualifiers for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel begins mid-June, with the 1st STAGE taking place from June 11-24 and Regional Qualifiers on 21-24 June. Like last year's Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, at WCS 2024 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players will compete in teams of three at the WCS 2024 Finals.

To commemorate the start of their journey to WCS 2024, both Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is offering all players tons of exciting in-game rewards. In campaigns that are already underway in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, players can pick up a plethora of goodies, including UR Firewall Dragon Darkfluid for Speed Duel and Prismatic foil Blue-Eyes White Dragon for Rush Duel. The latter is "OR-style," a reproduction of the Over-Rush Rare illustration from the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel" card game. Meanwhile, in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, players can look forward to future rewards that include UR Number C62: Neo Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon. The campaign will start from June 7.

Duel Links Rewards

1000 Gems total

UR Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Rush Duel)

UR Firewall Dragon Darkfluid (Speed Duel) and Legend Skill

2 x free Structure Deck (1 for Rush Duel, 1 for Speed Duel)

2 x Character Unlock Ticket

2 x Skill Ticket

2 x UR & SR Ticket [Prismatic] (1 for Rush Duel, 1 for Speed Duel)

2 x UR & SR Ticket [Glossy] (1 for Rush Duel, 1 for Speed Duel)

2 x Dream UR Ticket [Glossy] (1 for Rush Duel, 1 for Speed Duel)

1 x Dream SR Ticket [Glossy] (Speed Duel)

100 x BOX chip

Master Duel Rewards

1000 Gems total

URNumber C62: Neo Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon

Number C62: Neo Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon Icon

