Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Receives Xbox Release Date

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is finally making its way to Xbox consoles, and with it will come a special physical edition for Xbox Series X.

Article Summary Kena: Bridge of Spirits set to launch on Xbox One and Series X|S on August 15, 2024.

Special physical Premium Edition for Xbox Series X includes exclusive items.

Anniversary Update features New Game+, Charmstones, and Spirit Guide Trials.

New modes and outfits to enhance gameplay and customization for players.

Indie game developer and publisher Ember Lab has given Kena: Bridge of Spirits an official release date for Xbox. The game has already been released on several other platforms so far, but now Xbox players will have a chance to tackle the adventure when it arrives for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 15, 2024. What's more, the team will release a physical Premium Edition on Xbox Series X through a partnership with Maximum Entertainment, which will include a digital soundtrack, stickers, a Kena Staff, a Golden Rot skin, and Xbox-exclusive pirate-themed Rot hats. Pre-orders for that edition will kick off this week.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

One of the most talked about adventures from an indie studio in recent years, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits offers players an action-adventure game that combines compelling narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat. The game delivers a journey of self-discovery as Kena, a young Spirit Guide, restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. The Anniversary Update will include:

New Game+, which will allow players who've completed the game to restart Kena's journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc and take on redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.

Charmstones that are Individually equipable – these unique collectibles each provide different adjustments to Kena's stats and abilities.

New game mode called the Spirit Guide Trials, challenging players' skills with a variety of replayable challenges across three different categories; Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.

Completing the Spirit Guide Trials unlock outfits for Kena, each one inspired by one of the characters she meets along her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as some unique Charmstones.

An exclusive new outfit for Deluxe Edition owners.

