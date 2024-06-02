Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Evil, paramount, preview, season 4, trailer

Evil Season 4 Ep. 3 Overview, Image: Demonic Pork Products Problem?

A demonic pork problem for Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter) & Ben (Aasif Mandvi) in Evil S04E03: "How To Slaughter A Pig."

Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) might be coming face-to-snout with some demonic pork products, David ups his skills games, and Leslie (Molly Brown) needs Kristen's help. And yet, the most mysterious thing about this week's episode of series co-creators, showrunners & executive producers Robert King & Michelle King's Evil S04E03: "How To Slaughter A Pig" is how hard it's been to get a title, official logline/overview, and preview images. Well, we have all three to pass along – though we're not exactly overflowing with preview images – as you can see from the one below. Could we get more later this week? It's possible – and if we do, we'll make sure to pass them along…

Evil Season 4 Episode 3: "How To Slaughter A Pig" – Potentially demonic pork products lead Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) to a pig farm to investigate. David increases his remote viewing skills, and Leslie (Molly Brown), the surrogate carrying Kristen's child, comes to her for help. The episode is directed by Yap Fong Yee, with a teleplay by Dewayne Darian Jones.

This season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 starred Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

