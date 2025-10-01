Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: peanuts

Peanuts Holiday Specials: Apple TV+ Announces Free Streaming Dates

Apple TV+ released the dates for when we can stream the Peanuts' Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holiday specials.

Earlier today, Apple TV+, WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions announced a five-year extension to keep Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang on the streaming service until 2030. The new deal includes the classic "Peanuts" library, as well as upcoming new, original Peanuts series and specials (with Apple currently in production with WildBrain and Peanuts on a brand-new animated feature film). But maybe the even bigger headline coming out of today's announcement was the details on the special free streaming windows for the "Peanuts" holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide. Here's a look at when viewers will be able to stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas (of course, Apple TV+ subscribers can stream the specials all year long), along with an overview for each:

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (Stream for Free Saturday, October 18, 2025, and Sunday, October 19, 2025): Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" (Stream for Free Saturday, November 15, 2025, and Sunday, November 16, 2025): For over 50 years, this Peanuts classic has been a favorite. Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he is already going to celebrate at his grandmother's. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" (Stream for Free Saturday, December 13, 2025, and Sunday, December 14, 2025): In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Lucy recruits Charlie Brown to be the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends' preference for dancing over acting, find the "perfect" tre,e and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

