Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, season 48, snl

Pedro Pascal's Mario Kart/The Last of Us Leads SNL Season 48 Sketches

Pedro Pascal's Mario Kart/The Last of Us mashup leads the rundown of SNL's top pretaped sketches from Saturday Night Live Season 48.

On the same day that Lorne Michaels began dropping details on the upcoming 50th season, NBC's Saturday Night Live is giving a chance to look back at the most recent season to see what was watched the most. Last time, we took a look at the top five live sketches – with it being a big season for Megan Thee Stallion and Pedro Pascal. But for this go-around, we're taking a look at the season's pretaped sketches. And while it was another painfully tough category when it came to picking top choices, for us – and this is said with all due respect to all of the other pretaped sketches – there was really only one that deserved the crown. And for once… we were right.

For Season 48, the countdown of pretaped sketches includes #5: "Southwest Airlines Announcement" (January 28, 2023), #4: "Jake from State Farm" (January 28, 2023), #3: "House of the Dragon" (November 12, 2022), #2: "Big Boys" (December 3, 2022), and #1: "Mario Kart" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look at why they made the cut:

SNL: Megan Thee Stallion, Pedro Pascal Season 48 Sketches Score Big

And what were the top live sketches of the season? Well, the fine folks over at SNL were kind enough to share a compilation video sharing the five live sketches that caught the most attention. And let's just say it was a big season for Megan Thee Stallion and Pedro Pascal:

For Season 48, the countdown includes #5: "Hot Girl Hospital" (October 15, 2022), #4: "Classroom" (October 15, 2022), #3: "Lisa from Temecula (February 4, 2023), #2: "Protective Mom" (February 4, 2023), and #1: "Waking Up" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look at why they made the cut:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!