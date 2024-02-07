Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, percy jackson, rick riordan, season 2

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Officially Renewed for Season 2

Disney+'s live-action series adaptation of Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" novels has been officially given a green light for a second season.

Some great news coming out of this afternoon's earnings report for the first fiscal quarter of this year, with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger in the mood to make fans of Disney+'s live-action series adaptation of award-winning author Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" novels. That's right – after strong viewing numbers and a passionate social media presence, Iger confirmed that the series will be back for a second season. The first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was streamed for over 110 million hours across both Disney+ and Hulu. Taking into consideration the season's overall runtime, that adds up to roughly 20.6 million total views – which further suggested that interest/viewership grew over the course of the season. "I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!" shared Riordan in a statement.

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus' master bolt and stop an all-out war. After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children. He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod, and will take off into the perils of pursuing enemies in search of the Underworld. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy's journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, if he'll ever see his mother again, and if he can ever find out who he's destined to be.

Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell ("Percy Jackson"), Leah Sava Jeffries ("Annabeth Chase"), and Aryan Simhadri ("Grover Underwood.) Created by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!