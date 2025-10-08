Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Posters: All About The Quest

With Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 set to premiere on Dec. 10th, check out the new character posters and images released.

With the second season of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians set to start hitting screens beginning December 10th and a third season having already been given the green light, things are looking good for fans of the Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri-starring series adaptation of bestselling author Rick Riordan's work. Now, we're getting a set of character profile key art posters focusing on the key quests that some of your favorites will be on this season, followed by a Season 2 image gallery and more:

The second season will see Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Simhadri) take on a new run of adventures based on Riordan's novel The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon. Returning with Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri for the second season are Daniel Diemer ("Tyson"), Dior Goodjohn ("Clarisse La Rue"), and Charlie Bushnell ("Luke Castellan").

Guest stars for the second season include Tamara Smart ("Thalia"), Rosemarie DeWitt ("C.C."), Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hermes"), Toby Stephens ("Poseidon"), Courtney B. Vance ("Zeus"), Andra Day ("Athena"), Adam Copeland ("Ares"), Jason Mantzoukas ("Dionysus" aka "Mr. D"), Glynn Turman ("Chiron" aka "Mr. Brunner), Timothy Simons ("Tantalus"), Sandra Bernhard ("Anger, the Gray Sisters"), Margaret Cho ("Wasp, the Gray Sisters"), Kristen Schaal ("Tempest, the Gray Sisters"), Beatrice Kitsos ("Alison Sims"), Aleks Paunovic ("Polyphemus"), Kevin Chacon ("Chris Rodriguez"), and Virginia Kull ("Sally Jackson").

Stemming from 20th Television, the series is executive-produced by Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Gotham Group), Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell (The Gotham Group), D.J. Goldberg (The Gotham Group), James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!