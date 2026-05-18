Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, star trek, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Adds The Delta Flyer

Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown has added an important element to the game as players now have access to the Delta Flyer

Article Summary Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown adds the Delta Flyer, a powerful new shuttle with combat support perks.

Build the Delta Flyer in the Shuttlebay, unlock Tom Paris quests in Sector 7, and access new story branches.

The Star Trek update fixes major quest blockers, save issues, morale bugs, and combat event problems across missions.

UI, balance, and stability upgrades improve gamepad support, room management, visuals, and overall gameplay flow.

Developer Gamexcite and publisher Daedalic Entertainment dropped a new update for Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown, as players now have access to the Delta Flyer. One of the key elements of the show, after Season 3, the flyer is better than your average shuttlecraft, as it can defend itself and has more mobility than a standard shuttle. We have the full patch notes of everything added to that update as it's available right now for free.

Time to Break Out The Delta Flyer in Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown

Built in the Shuttlebay, the Delta Flyer brings a brand-new questline with Tom Paris in Sector 7, construction mechanics, and a combat ally role that won't split your rewards. There are also new Delta Flyer-specific branches in several existing quests, including Old Friends, New Enemies, The Drone, and Uprising.

Delta Flyer & Shuttle System

Added the Delta Flyer as a new game mechanic!

Added a new Delta Flyer introduction questline in Sector 7 with Tom Paris.

The Delta Flyer can be constructed in the Shuttlebay.

The Delta Flyer is limited to one and requires a Shuttlebay level 3.

The Delta Flyer can be used as a combat ally without splitting combat rewards!

Added new Delta Flyer-related event options across several points of interest and sometimes adjusted the balancing of normal shuttle options.

Added Delta Flyer-specific branches to selected quests, including Old Friends, New Enemies, The Drone, and Uprising.

Updated shuttle naming: "Standard Shuttle" is now "Class 2 Shuttle."

Quest & Event Fixes

Fixed several blockers in existing quests, including Duranium Infestation, Friendship One, Equinox, Dark Frontier, Scorpion, Good Shepherd, Innocence, State of Flux, Think Tank, and Live Fast and Prosper.

Fixed cases where questlines could become stuck after loading older savegames.

Fixed incorrect or missing POI visibility in several missions.

Fixed several incorrect dialogue branches, missing conditions, and wrong outcome priorities.

Fixed morale questline issues related to dissatisfaction, final warnings, and mutiny.

Fixed cases where heroes could become unavailable incorrectly after events.

Fixed several missing or incorrect quest tracker texts.

Improved handling of questline resets for patched savegames.

Fixed some multiple-choice event options not being usable at great difficulty settings.

UI & UX Improvements

Reworked Bridge combat ally room management UI.

Added HUD indicators for recruited combat allies.

Improved Shuttlebay room management visuals.

Added a warning when switching production options to prevent accidental progress loss.

Added cargo icons to Cargo Bay room overlays.

Improved room descriptions for Sickbay, Bio Lab, Borg Alcove, Waste Deassembler, and other rooms.

Improved custom difficulty UI text handling.

Updated tutorial images to match the current UI.

Improved gamepad tutorial images and controller input detection.

Reduced visible gamepad cursor flashes between events.

Fixed several text overflow issues in UI.

Fixed missing or incorrect hero impact descriptions.

Added support and icons for PlayStation gamepads.

Balance & Gameplay

Fixed shuttle build cost and build time tech bonuses.

Adjusted morale penalties and morale quest timing.

Weakened the second tutorial fight to better match shield balance.

Adjusted threat level changes in selected quest outcomes.

Fixed several room limit and resource modifier issues.

Improved Borg encounter behavior so certain enemies can no longer flee or surrender repeatedly.

Stability & Bug Fixes

Fixed crashes related to loading screens and game close.

Fixed room widgets not reacting correctly after room removal or canceled construction.

Fixed room deactivation/destruction issues that could cause unintended resource loss.

Fixed cases where inactive rooms still allowed UI interaction.

Fixed resource modifiers not stacking or resetting correctly in some cases.

Fixed build limit display issues.

Fixed duplicate crew names.

Fixed several localization, typo, and text formatting issues.

Fixed the missing explanation for the Contamination Cloud phenomenon.

Visual & Audio Updates

Updated endgame visuals.

Improved hull bar UI visuals and feedback for low hull.

Fixed visual issues in several rooms and cutscenes.

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