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Star Wars Clone Commando Sev 1/6 Scale Figure Announced by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is returning to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from the expanded universe

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Star Wars Clone Commando Sev 1/6 scale figure, bringing Delta Squad’s sniper from Republic Commando to life.

The Star Wars collectible features Sev’s red, grey, and white armor, signature markings, weathering, and LED light-up visor.

Republic Commando fans get a DC-17m with rifle and sniper parts, shoulder gear, shin panel, thermal detonators, and backpack.

Limited to 2,500 pieces, the Hot Toys Star Wars Sev exclusive is priced at $255, with a waitlist now live at Sideshow.

Released in 2005, Star Wars: Republic Commando was a unique video game that put players into the dark side of the Clone Wars. It focused on the clone commandos of Delta Squad, a team of elite Republic soldiers that carried out dangerous missions that normal Clones did not. The game stood out for its squad-based gameplay, darker storyline, and the impressive Republic Commando team, especially the squad's sniper, Sev. Hot Toys is now continuing to bring Delta Squad to life as they unveil their latest Hot Toys Exclusive, limited to only 2,500 pieces.

Hot Toys has faithfully captured this Republic Commando right off the screen, starting with his heavily weathered red, grey, and white armor. Yes, Sev's signature blood-like markings are beautifully captured here, along with his helmet's blue LED light-up feature. Other accessories will include interchangeable sniper gear, a customizable DC-17m weapon, thermal detonators, a backpack, and a display stand. If you love the Republic Commando game or love Clone Troopers, then this is the Star Wars figure you need. A waitlist is already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $255, so join while you can.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Clone Commando Sev (Exclusive)

"Sev, designated RC-1207, was an elite clone commando serving in Delta Squad during the Clone Wars. As the squad's star sniper, he was renowned for his tracking and survival skills that set him apart on the battlefield. Measuring approximately 30 cm, this highly detailed figure features a helmeted head with a blue LED light-up visor and armor finished in a red, grey, and white paint scheme, adorned with signature blood-like markings and expertly applied weathering effects."

"To capture his role as the squad's marksman, the figure includes a specialized sniper attachment that's magnetically attachable to his shoulder, a sniper leg panel that is attachable to his shin, and a DC-17m ICWS with interchangeable blaster rifle configuration and sniper rifle configuration parts. Complete with a backpack, thermal detonators, and a figure stand, this collectible is an essential addition for fans aiming to complete the ranks of Delta Squad."

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