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The Boys Finale, Tracker, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, Doctor Who, Bob's Burgers, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, and much more!

Article Summary Tracker leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with previews for S03E21 and the early Season 3 finale, “The Best Ones.”

The Boys fires up finale hype as Butcher promises scorched earth in a new trailer for the Prime Video hit.

Doctor Who, The Vampire Lestat, Elsbeth, Bob’s Burgers, Euphoria, and Marshals all land fresh updates.

More TV and movie highlights include Lanterns, AEW Collision, SNL, the 2026 ACM Awards, and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, The Mandalorian and Grogu, AEW Collision, The Vampire Lestat, Elsbeth, 2026 ACM Awards, Lanterns, The Boys, SNL, Doctor Who, American Dad!, Bob's Burgers, Euphoria, Tracker, Marshals, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 18th, 2026:

Tracker: An Early Season 3 Finale S03E22: "The Best Ones" Preview

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Sigourney Weaver Is Down For A Sequel

AEW Collision Review: Two Pillars Clash and Only One Survives

The Vampire Lestat Spotlights Anderson's Louis in New Key Art Poster

Elsbeth: Check Out an Early Look at Season 3 Finale "That's All"

2026 ACM Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Lanterns Teaser Drops on Monday; Announcement Promo Brings The "Green"

The Boys Series Finale Trailer: Butcher Promises Scorched Earth

SNL 51 Clean-Up: Colin Jost Bald?!? "Hormuz Jeff" Has Nothing to Lose

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Had More to Say This Weekend Than RTD Did

SNL/SNL UK, Rousey vs. Carano, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

American Dad! Here's Our S20E09 "Where the Wild Boars Are" Preview

The Mandalorian and Grogu, Season 4 Scripts Are Different: Favreau

Bob's Burgers S16 Finale Preview: Hugo & Bob Bond; A Smelly Mystery

Euphoria S03E06: "Stand Still and See" Preview: What About Rue?

Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" Preview: Colter & Russell Reunite

Marshals S01E12: "The Devil at Home" Preview: Broken Rock Targeted

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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