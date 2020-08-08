Perry Mason Preview; Robert Downey Jr., Matthew Rhys Discuss Series

While fans of HBO's take on Perry Mason might be feeling a bit down this weekend as the series reaches its season finale with "Chapter Eight," they have the satisfaction of knowing that the critically-acclaimed series will be back for a second season (most likely towards the latter half of 2021). In honor of both an ending and a new beginning, executive producer Robert Downey Jr. (yes, that Robert Downey Jr.) sat down with series star Matthew Rhys (The Americans) for an in-depth virtual discussion about what went into bringing the character to life, how the series' themes reflect on our modern times, and more (followed by overview and preview of the season finale).

Perry Mason Season 1, Episode 8: "Chapter Eight": After the team receives some unvarnished critique from Hamilton Burger (Justin Kirk), Della (Juliet Rylance) presents an increasingly stubborn Mason (Matthew Rhys) with her case for putting Emily (Gayle Rankin) on the stand. As the sensational trial winds to a close, Mason, Strickland (Shea Whigham), Della, and Drake (Chris Chalk) attempt to tie up loose ends – and set the stage for their futures. Directed by Tim Van Patten, and written by Rolin Jones, Ron Fitzgerald, and Kevin J. Hynes.

HBO's Perry Mason also stars John Lithgow as Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan's creative and driven legal secretary; Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick also star. Executive producers include Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and director Timothy Van Patten. Aida Rodgers co-executive produces, with Matthew Rhys producing. Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, the series is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.