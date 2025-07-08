Posted in: NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts

Pop-Tarts Bowl Survivors Head to Ireland for Aer Lingus CFB Classic

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl survivors Frosted Wild Berry & Frosted Hot Fudge are heading to Ireland for the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

The good news came down from the mountaintop in early June. Once again, our year will end with an annual serving of hard-hitting college football action combined with living, breathing toaster pastries who want nothing more than to die for our sins. That's right, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is returning on Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This year's game — the third under Pop-Tarts' title partnership — marks the 12th consecutive season the game will feature top programs from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences. But we know what you're thinking. Sure, that's excellent news – but what do you do between now and then? Well, we got an answer earlier today when Pop-Tarts announced that the two surviving Edible Mascots from this past December will be making their way across the pond for the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic held in Dublin, Ireland.

Set to hit ESPN Screens on Saturday, August 23, at noon ET, the big match-up will see the first two winners of the Pop-Tarts Bowl facing off on the field: Big 12 powers Kansas State (2023) and Iowa State (2024). Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae will be on hand to bring their "Crazy Good" antics to the Emerald Isle amid a full slate of Aer Lingus College Football Classic activities (with Pop-Tarts teasing "some surprises for fans watching in the United States").

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Frosted Cinnamon Roll's Dreams End in a Toaster

Okay, let's get the sports stuff out of the way first. After a hard-fought, high-scoring game, the Iowa State Cyclones beat the Miami Hurricanes, 42-41, to claim the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Toaster Trophy as champions – and that's when we got down to the serious business at hand. We knew that one of the game's three Edible Mascots – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, or Frosted Cinnamon Roll – would be making the ultimate sacrifice for the good of the game. With Iowa State QB Rocco Becht named the MVP of the game, Becht was given the responsibility of choosing which of the three would be getting the "thumbs down" and a one-way trip into the toaster. Well, it looks like Frosted Cinnamon Roll returned from the vault just long enough to "win" (???). Here's a look at the journey that Frosted Cinnamon Roll took as it readied to give of its flesh to the victors…

Here's the video that was released by Pop-Tarts – with a YouTube video from the Big 12 Conference waiting for you above.

Here's a look at this year's Edible Mascots introducing themselves earlier today – before things took a dark turn with Strawberry Frosted rising from the dead!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!