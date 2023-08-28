Posted in: Preview, Starz, TV | Tagged: power, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, preview, raising kanan, season 3, starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Hits This December (IMAGES)

With the third season hitting screens on December 1st, we have preview images & an overview for STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

STARZ's "Power" universe is just getting started when it comes to 2023, announcing earlier today that the highly-anticipated season three premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set for December 1. New episodes of the MeKai Curtis & Patina Miller-starring series will drop weekly on Fridays at midnight ET/PT on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming & on-demand platforms, and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On the linear side of things, new episodes will drop on STARZ at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. With the family dealing with the Season 2-ending attack from the mob, we have preview images spotlighting new cast members Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, and Grantham Coleman – and the returning Tony Danza as mobster Stefano Marchetti. Here's a look at those images – followed by a look at the official overview of the season:

Over the last two seasons of "Raising Kanan," Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family's seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies. He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan's blinders are finally off, and he doesn't like what he sees. In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he's not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it's Marvin, who's still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who's finally coming clean, or Lou, who's wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who's simply trying to break free from her family's pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won't all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there's just you.

Miller, Curtis, Pierce, Woods & Danza are joined on Power Book III: Raising Kanan by Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Detective Burke, and Antonio Ortiz as Famous. The prequel is the second series in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise – with Sascha Penn serving as showrunner and executive producer for the third season. The "Power" Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Tash Grey also serve as executive producers – with Lionsgate Television producing the series for STARZ.

